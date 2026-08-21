Chinese smartphone brands rely heavily on India despite political tensions
India accounted for 34% of Vivo's global shipments in CY25 and 23% of Oppo's, while its share for Realme and OnePlus stood at 35% and 32%, respectivelySurajeet Das Gupta
India accounted for 34% of Vivo's global shipments in CY25 and 23% of Oppo's, while its share for Realme and OnePlus stood at 35% and 32%, respectivelySurajeet Das Gupta
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 6:22 PM IST