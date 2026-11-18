Chinese steel imports remain a threat to Indian industry: Tata Steel CEO
India's steel ministry is unlikely to seek fresh curbs on cheap imports in the near term, even as domestic steelmakers pushed for stronger protection
India's steel ministry is unlikely to seek fresh curbs on cheap imports in the near term, even as domestic steelmakers pushed for stronger protection
Chinese steel imports remain a threat to India's steel industry, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran said on Wednesday, adding that producers were continuing talks with the government on measures to protect the sector.
"We should make sure that Indian industry which is investing significant capital in building capacity, should not be unfairly impacted," Narendran told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.
India's steel ministry is unlikely to seek fresh curbs on cheap imports in the near term, Reuters reported in October, despite domestic steelmakers' calls for stronger protection. China accounted for nearly a third of India's finished steel imports in the first half of the fiscal year.
Tata Steel expects to reach an annual production capacity of 40 million metric tons between 2033 and 2035, building on planned capacity expansion through the end of the decade.
Iron ore costs are rising in India, while Tata Steel continues to source most of its coking coal imports from Australia and smaller volumes from Indonesia, Narendran said.
The company has no plans to invest in overseas coking coal mines, he added.
Separately, Narendran said Tata Steel had sought financial assistance from the Dutch government, with discussions still underway.
(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi, writing by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
First Published: Nov 18 2026 | 12:03 PM IST