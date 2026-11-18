Chinese steel imports remain a threat to India's steel industry, Tata Steel ​CEO T V Narendran said on Wednesday, ​adding that producers were continuing talks with the ‌government on measures to protect the sector.

"We should make sure that Indian industry which is investing significant capital in building capacity, should not be unfairly impacted," Narendran told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

India's steel ministry is unlikely to seek fresh curbs on cheap imports in the near term, Reuters reported in October, ‌despite domestic steelmakers' calls for stronger protection. China accounted for nearly a third of India's finished steel imports in the first half of the fiscal year.