CII business confidence index rises to three-quarter high of 66 in Q2FY27

Business confidence among Indian companies rebounded to a three-quarter high in the ongoing July-September quarter (Q2), with the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII’s) Business Confidence Index (BCI) rising 5.2 points to 66 from 60.8 in the preceding quarter (Q1), as easing geopolitical disruptions and resilient domestic demand improved the outlook for business activity and investment.

The index returned to the levels seen in the second and third quarters of FY26 after falling thereafter. The survey, conducted among 238 firms between July 23 and August 24, showed that the improvement was driven primarily by expectations for the quarter ahead rather than current operating conditions.

The Expectation Index, which measures the business environment expected in July-September, jumped to 67.7 in Q2FY27 from 60.6 in Q1FY27. The Current Situation Index, which captures conditions in April-June, rose more modestly to 62.6 from 61.2. “The rebound marks a decisive turnaround in sentiment, driven primarily by the easing of disruptions from the West Asia conflict that had weighed on the previous quarter's reading. The recovery signals renewed optimism about the operating environment and strengthens the outlook for economic activity and investment in the coming quarters,” CII said. The survey also suggested that the improvement in headline economic conditions is increasingly translating into firm-level performance. About 40.7 per cent of respondents said macroeconomic strength was fully or largely reflected in their business performance, while only 13.4 per cent said strong macroeconomic performance had not translated into better on-ground conditions. Domestic demand remained a key source of optimism.

Nearly 59 per cent of respondents reported an increase in demand during Q1FY27, while 61 per cent expect demand to rise in Q2FY27 as well. The share expecting demand growth of more than 20 per cent rose to 16 per cent from 12.9 per cent in Q1. Only 9.6 per cent expected demand to moderate. Improving demand is also translating into expectations of higher capacity utilisation. More than half of respondents expect capacity utilisation to exceed 80 per cent in the second half of 2026, compared with 36.6 per cent reporting such levels in the first half of the calendar year.

The share of firms operating below 75 per cent capacity is expected to decline to 25.9 per cent in the second half from 35.1 per cent in the first half. CII said the improvement in utilisation could mark the point at which stronger demand begins to trigger fresh investment. The improving business outlook is also reflected in hiring intentions, with 53 per cent of respondents planning to increase their workforce in Q2FY27, while only 8.4 per cent expect a reduction. Cost pressures, however, remain a concern, with 61.1 per cent of firms expecting costs to rise in Q2FY27, although this is marginally lower than the proportion reporting cost increases in Q1.

The share expecting costs to rise by more than 20 per cent declined to 13.3 per cent from 14.6 per cent. The easing intensity of cost pressures is supporting the margin outlook. About 42.5 per cent of respondents expect their margins to improve in Q2FY27, while around 20 per cent anticipate a moderation. Global trade uncertainty was identified as the biggest macroeconomic risk over the next six months by 34.3 per cent of respondents, followed by commodity price volatility at 19.5 per cent. Weak domestic demand and weak or uneven monsoons were cited by 16.1 per cent and 15.7 per cent, respectively.