CII elects Tata Chemicals chief R Mukundan as president for 2026-27

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday elected Tata Chemicals Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer R Mukundan as its president for 2026-27. Mukundan succeeded Rajiv Memani after the newly constituted National Council of CII elected new office-bearers for 2026-27.

CII elected Dr Suchitra K Ella, co-founder and managing director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, as president-designate and Shashwat Goenka, vice-chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, as vice-president for 2026-27.

Mukundan joined the Tata Administrative Service in 1990 after completing an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. He has worked across the chemical, automotive, and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group for more than 30 years.