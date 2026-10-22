CII urges exporters, MSMEs to tap opportunities under India-New Zealand FTA

Domestic exporters, including MSMEs, should engage with New Zealand buyers, check product-specific rules of origin and leverage schemes such as the Export Promotion Mission to maximise the benefits from the recently implemented bilateral free trade agreement, CII's Sanjay Budhia said on Thursday.

Budhia, the Chairman of the CII National Committee on Exports and Managing Director of Patton International Ltd, said New Zealand can also serve as a gateway to the wider Oceania and Pacific Island markets.

On October 20, the two countries implemented a free trade agreement to boost trade and investment ties.

"I urge exporters, especially MSMEs, to move early, engage with New Zealand buyers, check product-specific rules of origin, and make full use of schemes such as the Export Promotion Mission. New Zealand can also serve as a gateway to the wider Oceania and Pacific Island markets," he said.