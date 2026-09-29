CIL, HURL sign pact to explore syngas-based urea production in Jharkhand

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said that it has entered into a pact with Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd to examine the feasibility of producing urea through syngas - produced from coal gasification - at Sindri in Jharkhand.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the Centre's push to promote coal gasification and reduce dependence on imported natural gas and other feedstocks for fertiliser production.

In a filing to BSE, the Maharatna firm said, "Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) have executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 29.09.2026 for exploring the development of a coal gasification-based urea production at Sindri, Jharkhand." Under this pact, initially the focus will be on examining the project's technical, commercial and execution modalities, besides preparing a preliminary feasibility report to assess its viability, the filing said.