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CIL, HURL sign pact to explore syngas-based urea production in Jharkhand

The development assumes significance in the wake of the Centre's push to promote coal gasification and reduce dependence on imported natural gas and other feedstocks for fertiliser production

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Coal gasification is considered a cleaner option compared to burning coal. Gasification enables the use of coal's chemical properties
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 3:53 PM IST
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State-owned CIL on Tuesday said that it has entered into a pact with Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd to examine the feasibility of producing urea through syngas - produced from coal gasification - at Sindri in Jharkhand.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the Centre's push to promote coal gasification and reduce dependence on imported natural gas and other feedstocks for fertiliser production.

In a filing to BSE, the Maharatna firm said, "Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) have executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 29.09.2026 for exploring the development of a coal gasification-based urea production at Sindri, Jharkhand." Under this pact, initially the focus will be on examining the project's technical, commercial and execution modalities, besides preparing a preliminary feasibility report to assess its viability, the filing said.

Coal gasification is considered a cleaner option compared to burning coal. Gasification enables the use of coal's chemical properties. Syngas produced from coal gasification is usable in producing synthetic natural gas (SNG), energy fuel (methanol & ethanol), ammonia for fertilisers, and petrochemicals. These products will help move towards self-sufficiencyunder Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

National Coal Gasification Mission has set the ambitious target of achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030. Coal India Ltd accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production. Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd was incorporated in 2016 as a joint venture company by CIL, NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation Limited as the lead promoters, with Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (HFCL) as the other two partners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :CILCoal India LimitedCoal India LtdUrea plantJharkhand

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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