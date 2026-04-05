Clean-energy jobs may grow over 3x to 5.1 million in 4 years: Study

India’s clean energy and energy-efficiency sectors are poised for significant employment growth with total jobs in the sectors set to jump three times to 519,200 over the next four years, according to a study by Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Jobs in the clean-energy sector are projected to reach 905,000, while energy efficiency (EE)-related jobs are expected to surge to 428,700 by 2029-30. This marks a sharp rise from 2021-22, when the clean energy and other clean conventional energy sector employed 318,000 people, and EE-related employment stood at 126,900.

“Assuming that India is able to achieve its target of 500 Gw (Gigawatt) of non-fossil fuel installed capacity by 2030, the associated employment would increase by a factor of 2.8 from the level as of 2021-22,” the report said.

Similarly, if the country realises its 2030 energy saving target of 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent, energy efficiency-relevant employment would increase by a factor of 3.8, it added. The analysis found the share of solar employment to be the highest in the period of 2022-30, highlighting how solar energy-based jobs have outperformed the other sources.

The study also revealed that Gujarat and Rajasthan are expected to emerge as the highest overall employment creators between 2022-2030 with 79,000 and 77,000 additional jobs, respectively.