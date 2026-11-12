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CleanMax signs ₹50,000 crore MoU with Andhra Pradesh for green energy hub

The company plans to develop 3 GW of clean energy generation facilities, including wind, solar and pumped hydro projects, to supply round-the-clock power to an AI compute factory in Kurnool

renewable energy
CleanMax is expanding its renewable energy footprint with a planned ₹50,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, combining wind, solar and pumped hydro projects to supply round-the-clock clean power to an AI compute factory.
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 5:27 PM IST
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Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to invest ₹50,000 crore to develop 3 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy generation facilities in the state.
 
The plan includes setting up wind and solar energy projects, apart from 1 GW of pumped hydro facilities. Power from the plants will be supplied to a compute factory being set up in collaboration with Neysa, an AI cloud provider. CleanMax will be responsible for the power infrastructure and supply.
 
CleanMax will bring generation, storage and distribution together in one integrated clean energy system, where wind and solar projects will generate power at different times of the day and year, while pumped storage and battery energy storage systems (BESS) will provide the balancing of supply needed to meet round-the-clock demand.
 
"CleanMax's own distribution network will deliver round-the-clock power to the 2 GW Green Compute Factory. The integrated model aligns energy generation to compute demand with dedicated clean energy, from planning stage through project lifecycle," the company said in a statement.
 
The green compute factory will be developed in Kurnool district. CleanMax, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector, has a pact with Neysa, which will anchor the park with 1 GW of information technology (IT) load.
 
To distribute power within the park, a CleanMax-owned and -operated special purpose vehicle will apply to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission for a distribution licence, giving the green compute factory its own dedicated power network.
 
CleanMax has a portfolio of contracted renewable energy sales of 6.3 GW, and the company serves 606 customers across the technology, digital infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial sectors.
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Topics :clean energyAndhra Pradesh governmentChandrababu NaiduClean Max EquityRenewable energy policy

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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