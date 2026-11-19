In January 2026, the government removed the requirement for companies to obtain a test licence before manufacturing small quantities of certain drugs for research and laboratory testing. Companies can now notify the CDSCO online instead of waiting for permission, although exceptions remain in place for high-risk drugs. Where test licences remain necessary, the processing period has been cut from 90 to 45 days. The health ministry estimated that the changes could save at least 90 days in the drug-development lifecycle.