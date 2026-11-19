In May, the CDSCO sought to address the problem of long waits by advising sponsors to submit trial applications simultaneously to the regulator and registered ethics committees.
The push to streamline drug development also extends to testing before human trials begin. In comments published in February 2026 in the foreword to Landscape Analysis on Alternatives to Animal Testing for Drug Development in India, a multi-stakeholder report, Raghuvanshi called for replacing scientifically redundant animal tests with methods more relevant to human biology, without compromising patient safety. The report, involving Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, inStem and other organisations, examined alternatives such as human-tissue models, organ-on-chip systems and computational tools.