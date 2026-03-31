Coal demand rises in India as West Asia crisis disrupts gas supply

Under a policy in place since 2007, state governments retain the right to select State Nominated Agencies (SNA), essentially traders, to sell coal in small lots to just about anybody. In 2017, the Centre relaxed the limit on how much coal these SNAs could stock, increasing their annual limit from 4,200 tonnes to 10,000 tonnes. The phrase denoting small and medium sector was also amended to “small, medium, and others”.
Soon, however, as the high noon of coal shortages waned, the demand from SNAs never picked up, replaced instead by supplies of commercial LPG and later, piped natural gas (PNG).