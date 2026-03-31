Coal demand rises in India as West Asia crisis disrupts gas supply

The current supply crunch from West Asia could now be factored into the coal equation, particularly in Eastern India, which has been the slowest to get on to the gas economy and could be the fastest to pull back to coal.

However, as of now, these factors have not translated into any significant rise in volumes in the local markets at Chandasi in Uttar Pradesh, in Dhanbad in Jharkhand, and near Kolkata in West Bengal, or Nagpur in Maharashtra. Several traders, all of whom declined to be named, said they have not noticed any rise in volumes in their markets. But these are early days: a better indicator of demand might be sales of coal-fired stoves, sales of which have risen sharply in many retail markets, local traders say.