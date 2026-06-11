Coal gasification goal faces technology hurdle: Coal ministry official

"We have really not got our own indigenous technologies," Brar said. “We should all get together, work on whatever exists in the world, build on it, adapt it to Indian conditions and make it (technology) much more useful, much more viable both in terms of economic viability and also the technological viability for our country. If you keep bringing technology from overseas, then you're always looking for technicians to come over."
Her remarks come as the government pushes ahead with its target of gasifying 100 MT of coal by 2030, under the National Coal Gasification Mission and the recently approved ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme.