Coal gasification key to India's energy security, says G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said coal gasification will play an important role in strengthening India's energy security, reducing imports and supporting industrial growth.

This push has gained urgency amid the West Asia conflict, which has driven up global energy prices.

He was speaking during the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026.

Describing coal gasification as a key transformative technology, he said it converts coal into Syngas, which can be further used to produce cleaner fuels, chemicals, fertilizers, and hydrogen.

This approach enables more efficient and sustainable use of domestic resources while enhancing economic resilience.

He also pointed out India's dependence on imports, approximately 83 per cent of crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas, and over 90 per cent of methanol and fertilizers, making energy security a strategic priority.

To promote adoption, the Centre has launched the National Coal Gasification Mission with a target of 100 million tonnes of gasification by 2030. ".... An incentive framework of Rs 8,500 crore has been introduced to support public and private sector projects, with several large-scale initiatives already underway and investments exceeding Ra 64,000 crore in the pipeline. Advanced technologies such as Underground Coal Gasification were also highlighted for their potential to tap previously inaccessible reserves while reducing environmental impact. The minister called for a collaborative ecosystem involving industry, academia, start-ups, and research institutions, noting that coal gasification spans multiple sectors, including power, oil and gas, and fertilizers.