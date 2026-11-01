Coal imports by imported fuel-based power plants increase marginally in Aug

Coal imports by thermal power plants that depend on imported fuel rose marginally to 18.31 MT in August 2026 from 18.13 MT in the same month last year, even as the government continues to push for lower import dependence in the power sector.

These plants are designed to operate primarily on imported coal.

However, the country's total coal import dropped by 5.83 per cent in August to 104.57 million tonnes (MT) from 111.05 MT in August last fiscal.

The decline reflects the continued efforts of the coal ministry to enhance domestic coal production, improve availability and strengthen the supply chain, with a view to reducing the country's dependence on imported coal.

Coal imports by power plants dropped by 6.39 per cent to 21.32 MT in August from 22.77 MT in August 2025, the coal ministry said in a statement. The decline is consistent with efforts to improve domestic coal availability and reduce dependence on imported coal for blending at domestic coal-based power plants. The share of imported coal in India's total coal consumption also witnessed a drop in August this year, over August last fiscal. Coking coal imports decreased by 4.18 per cent to 27.30 MT in August 2026 from 28.49 MT in August 2025. Coking coal is an important input for the steel industry, and domestic availability remains constrained by the quality and characteristics of indigenous reserves. Import requirements in this category therefore depend on the steel sector's specific raw material needs.