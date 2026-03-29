Coal India e-auction premium at 35% over notified prices in February

Coal India’s (CIL’s) e-auction premium — the price of coal sold in the spot market by the miner — rose to around 35 per cent over notified prices in February 2026. This comes amid a sharp shift towards coal as gas shortages hit industrial consumers, following disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis, according to a statement by Mjunction Services.

It said the situation remains “measured rather than overheated”, with only 47 per cent of auction volumes sold so far. This suggests that both volumes and prices are likely to rise further.

The emerging stress in India’s energy ecosystem comes against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23 describing the situation in West Asia as “concerning” and acknowledging its adverse impact on global supply chains and daily life.

Industrial clusters across the country are already witnessing shortages and disruptions in compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply, prompting firms to explore alternative fuels such as coal to maintain operations, the Mjunction statement said. India imports nearly 45–50 per cent of its natural gas requirement as liquefied natural gas (LNG), making industrial users highly sensitive to global supply disruptions and shipping route uncertainties, particularly through routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, which has been severely affected by the conflict. Early signals from coal markets indicate tightening demand-supply dynamics, with stronger offtake and increased urgency among buyers in auction markets.

The demand uptick is being driven by multiple factors, including substitution from gas amid LNG disruptions, a seasonal rise in power demand, and reduced imports leading to greater reliance on domestic coal, the company said. “What we are witnessing is an early but clear behavioural shift in fuel consumption patterns. As LNG availability tightens and CNG/LPG supplies face disruption in several industrial clusters, buyers are increasingly turning to coal to secure operational continuity,” said Vinaya Varma, managing director and chief executive officer of Mjunction Services. Only about 47 per cent of auction volumes have been sold so far this year, and current premiums remain below historical peaks, indicating controlled demand conditions, the statement said.