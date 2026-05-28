Home / Industry / News / Coal India's coal gasification push may see ₹60,000 crore investment

Coal India's coal gasification push may see ₹60,000 crore investment

Coal India's three planned gasification projects could attract investments of up to ₹60,000 crore as India pushes cleaner coal utilisation

A coal stockpile at a power plant in Tuticorin, India
premium
Coal gasification has emerged as a key component of the Centre’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported fuels and chemicals amid growing concern over energy security and supply disruptions arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia | Image: B
Saket Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 8:01 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) planned coal gasification projects could entail cumulative investments of ~50,000 crore-60,000 crore, as the state-run miner accelerates efforts to diversify coal usage into chemicals and synthetic fuels.
 
Coal gasification has emerged as a key component of the Centre’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported fuels and chemicals amid growing concern over energy security and supply disruption arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia, while promoting cleaner utilisation of domestic coal reserves. 
 
The Union government on May 13 approved a ~37,500 crore incentive scheme for gasifying around 75 million tonnes (MT) of coal and lignite, contributing to India’s broader target of achieving 100 MT coal gasification by 2030.
 
CIL is currently developing three coal gasification projects, with the most advanced among them located at Lakhanpur in Odisha, a senior company official told Business Standard. The flagship project is now estimated to cost around ~20,000 crore, he added. 
 
“The first project is costing more because it is based on indigenous technology,” the official said, adding that foreign technologies could prove relatively cheaper.
 
CIL has begun preparatory and on-ground work at the Lakhanpur site, where orders have been placed, and technology providers have been working for the past six to seven months. 
 
Project execution has been divided into “islands” or packages for engineering and implementation.
 
The other two projects remain at the tendering stage for selecting technology providers. One of these, linked to Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), is being established in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. A third project is planned in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district, in partnership with Gas Authority of India Ltd, the official said. 
 
All three projects are based on coal gasification, but they will produce different downstream products. While the Lakhanpur project will produce ammonium nitrate, the other two projects will produce synthetic natural gas (SNG), a substitute for imported natural gas.
 
The official indicated that the remaining projects could cost around ~20,000 crore each, taking the cumulative investment across three ventures to around ~60,000 crore.
 
CIL is evaluating both domestic and overseas technologies, including from European and Chinese firms, for these projects. “The technology has matured a lot in China,” the official said, pointing to the country’s extensive experience in coal gasification.
 
There are certain challenges in procuring advanced technology. For instance, foreign firms offer technology bundled with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts. 
 
Being a public sector enterprise, CIL has to follow government procurement rules during the selection process.
 
The Lakhanpur project is targeted for commissioning by 2029-30, while the other two projects are expected to turn operational around 2030-31, subject to the timely finalisation of tenders. Technology tenders for the projects could be finalised in June, the official said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Over 75 proposals approved under Rajasthan's investment promotion scheme

Offshore betting ads most violative in FY26, says Asci report

Development Bank of Japan makes first real estate investment in India

India's energy investment to hit record $170 billion in 2026: IEA

Premium

AI spending to continue amid geopolitical uncertainty, says Gurnani

Topics :Public sectorCoal Indiacoal industry

First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story