Coal India's coal gasification push may see ₹60,000 crore investment

Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) planned coal gasification projects could entail cumulative investments of ~50,000 crore-60,000 crore, as the state-run miner accelerates efforts to diversify coal usage into chemicals and synthetic fuels.

Coal gasification has emerged as a key component of the Centre’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported fuels and chemicals amid growing concern over energy security and supply disruption arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia, while promoting cleaner utilisation of domestic coal reserves.

The Union government on May 13 approved a ~37,500 crore incentive scheme for gasifying around 75 million tonnes (MT) of coal and lignite, contributing to India’s broader target of achieving 100 MT coal gasification by 2030.

Project execution has been divided into “islands” or packages for engineering and implementation.

CIL has begun preparatory and on-ground work at the Lakhanpur site, where orders have been placed, and technology providers have been working for the past six to seven months.

“The first project is costing more because it is based on indigenous technology,” the official said, adding that foreign technologies could prove relatively cheaper.

CIL is currently developing three coal gasification projects, with the most advanced among them located at Lakhanpur in Odisha, a senior company official told Business Standard. The flagship project is now estimated to cost around ~20,000 crore, he added.

The other two projects remain at the tendering stage for selecting technology providers. One of these, linked to Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) in partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), is being established in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district. A third project is planned in West Bengal’s Bardhaman district, in partnership with Gas Authority of India Ltd, the official said.

All three projects are based on coal gasification, but they will produce different downstream products. While the Lakhanpur project will produce ammonium nitrate, the other two projects will produce synthetic natural gas (SNG), a substitute for imported natural gas.