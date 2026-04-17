Coal ministry launches 15th auction, offers 17 blocks to boost output

The coal ministry on Friday launched the 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions, putting 17 blocks on offer, including 11 in the current round and six reoffered from the second attempt of the 13th tranche, as it seeks to boost domestic coal production.

Of the 11 blocks in the 15th round, seven are fully explored and four partially explored. Three mines are being offered under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and eight under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The blocks include one coking coal mine and 10 non-coking coal mines, catering to sectors such as steel and power, the ministry said.

The mines are spread across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. The auction launch was announced during a stakeholder consultation on “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Coal for Energy Security”, which brought together policymakers, industry representatives, and experts to discuss reforms, technology, and sustainability in the sector. Commercial coal mining in India was opened up in 2020, marking a major reform that allowed private players to mine and sell coal without end-use restrictions. It replaced the earlier captive-use regime. The auction-based framework, conducted through an online bidding process, has since seen multiple rounds attracting participation from both established companies and new entrants, with the government positioning it as a key pillar of competition, efficiency, and self-reliance in the coal sector.