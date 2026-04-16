Coal Ministry to launch 15th round of commercial mine auctions on April 17

The Ministry of Coal will launch the 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on April 17 in Mumbai, alongside a stakeholder consultation on “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Coal for Energy Security,” aimed at boosting domestic coal supply, attracting investment, and strengthening India’s energy security.

The event will be attended by Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt as the chief guest, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The upcoming auction round will offer a mix of fully explored and partially explored coal blocks under liberalised terms designed to improve ease of doing business and encourage wider participation from both established players and new entrants, including technology-driven firms.