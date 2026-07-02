Coal output rises 14.9% in June as 3 new captive, commercial mines start

Coal production from India's captive and commercial mines rose 14.9 per cent year on year to 17.88 million tonnes (mt) in June 2026, while dispatch increased to 18.55 mt, the Ministry of Coal said on Thursday. During the April-June quarter, production grew 5.35 per cent over the corresponding period last year, while dispatch rose 1.70 per cent.

The ministry said the sector's performance was supported by improvements in mine operations, capacity utilisation and production planning. It also highlighted the commencement of coal production from three mines — Urtan, Dhirauli and Bikram — during the first quarter of FY27. Together, the mines have a peak-rated capacity of 7.51 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and are expected to improve domestic coal availability and strengthen supply security.