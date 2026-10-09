Coal stock drawdown at power plants more than halves in October: Ministry

Coal stock depletion at power plants has slowed by more than half in October from September levels, even as inventories are yet to begin recovery, the Ministry of Coal said on Friday, citing an increase in supplies and railway loading to thermal power stations.

The daily drawdown of coal stocks at domestic coal-based power plants fell to 0.116 million tonnes a day in October from 0.243 million tonnes a day in September, indicating a stabilisation in inventories, the ministry said in a statement.

Daily coal supplies to the power sector have risen by around 36 per cent from the September low, with October supplies averaging about 9 per cent higher than in September. Rail loading has also strengthened, averaging more than 465 rakes a day this month, with the 470-rake target achieved for three consecutive days.

However, the ministry said the number of power plants in the critical-stock category has increased, and it was monitoring the situation and redistributing coal to vulnerable stations based on their requirements. The ministry said the critical-stock classification was an early-warning indicator based on prescribed inventory thresholds, rather than evidence that a plant had run out of coal or faced an imminent shutdown. “The position is therefore stabilising, although stock rebuilding is yet to commence,” it said. The ministry expects sustained rail loading of 465–475 rakes a day to support further stabilisation and enable stock rebuilding ahead of the festive, winter and subsequent summer demand periods. It also expects peak power demand to moderate by mid-October, based on historical trends.