Coal stocks worsen as 77 thermal power plants face critical inventories

Coal inventories at around half of India’s total thermal power plants are at less than 25 per cent of the required stocks. Out of the 190 power plants, coal stocks at 80 of them were at critical levels as of September 24. The actual coal stock at these plants was 22.3 million tonnes (MT). While the number of plants with critical stocks improved to 77 on September 26, actual stocks deteriorated to 21.98 MT, which is 24 per cent down from August 31, when stocks were at 29 MT.

Overall, coal stocks are available for just seven days and are only 37 per cent of the requirement.

Experts, however, said there is no structural issue in the availability of coal for thermal power in India. "The ongoing issue of increasing numbers of plants reaching critically low coal stock levels is more of a temporary logistics and inventory problem,” said Anujesh Dwivedi, partner, Deloitte India. He added that the government has already initiated a multitude of actions, including acceleration of coal transportation to power plants facing a shortage of stock and invocation of emergency provisions under Section 11 of the Act, mandating captive power plants (50 MW and above) to operate at maximum available capacity. The Centre on Friday invoked emergency mechanisms to issue directions to about 112 captive coal-fired power plants to operate at maximum capacity from October 1 till December 31. Section 11 of the Electricity Act allows the government to mandate power generation in extraordinary circumstances. “The generators shall offer their available surplus generation, after meeting their own captive demand, through the power exchanges, in accordance with the applicable market regulations and procedures,” the government directive stated.

The country is witnessing unusually high power demand this September, with peak demand nearing the level recorded during the summer months. On September 10, the country’s peak power demand touched 269 gigawatts (GW), the highest-ever peak demand recorded for the month. The peak power demand for the year was 270 GW, recorded in May. Given the worsening coal stock situation, the government is discussing a proposal to mandate the use of imported coal for thermal power plants. The coal inventory levels were at a similar level in October 2023, when stocks fell to around 7.5 days of cover. An even tighter inventory position was recorded in September 2021, when stocks fell to around four days due to supply-chain disruptions.