Home / Industry / News / Coal supply to power plants to normalise soon as India ramps up deliveries

Coal supply to power plants to normalise soon as India ramps up deliveries

India is supplying a record 2.6 million tonnes of coal daily to power plants, but 96 plants had stocks for less than three days as of October 19 amid weather disruptions and rising electricity demand

coal
Representative Image
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 11:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Coal supply to Indian power plants is expected to normalise ​soon, a senior power ministry official said ​on Thursday, adding that the country is supplying a ‌record 2.6 million tons of coal to power plants every day.

The comments come as the number of power plants with critically low coal stocks - enough fuel to generate power for less than three days - rose to 96 as of October 19 from 60 in mid-September, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority.

India increased coal supply to ‌plants, including top power generator NTPC, after scattered rains in mining areas disrupted deliveries.

Reduced hydropower use is adding pressure on coal-fired plants as the El Niño weather pattern has affected rainfall, the official said.

Daily peak electricity demand has risen by about 45 to 50 gigawatts ​from a year earlier, driven by hotter weather and higher industrial production.

The ‌federal power ministry has allocated additional power to Gujarat, India's top industrial state, and there is ​no ‌power or coal shortage in the state, the official said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Gujarat has asked factories to curb electricity use during evening hours to ‌avoid power ​shortages due to ​surging demand.

Gujarat state authorities declined to comment on the report.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt forms special team to investigate eMudhra digital certificate leak

Premium

EV supply struggles to keep pace with surging demand during festive season

FSSAI issues notices to Nestle India over Lactogen, Nan Excella claims

India's crude oil import bill rises 47% to $15.4 billion in September

India's data centre boom lifts IT investments, but challenges persist

Topics :Coal Stock supplyAdani Carmichael coal mine projectPower Sector

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Apple Pro and Tell EventWPL 2027 AuctionPC Jewellers Share PriceCA Inter ResultLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

Next Story