Coal supply to power plants to normalise soon as India ramps up deliveries

Coal supply to Indian power plants is expected to normalise ​soon, a senior power ministry official said ​on Thursday, adding that the country is supplying a ‌record 2.6 million tons of coal to power plants every day.

The comments come as the number of power plants with critically low coal stocks - enough fuel to generate power for less than three days - rose to 96 as of October 19 from 60 in mid-September, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority.

India increased coal supply to ‌plants, including top power generator NTPC, after scattered rains in mining areas disrupted deliveries.

Reduced hydropower use is adding pressure on coal-fired plants as the El Niño weather pattern has affected rainfall, the official said.