Coimbatore MSMEs seek steel duty relief as raw material prices surge

Coimbatore-based MSME and industry associations have sought urgent government intervention to address what they described as an “acute and unprecedented” increase in prices and shortage of essential raw materials, particularly steel, pig iron, aluminium and copper.

In a representation sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the associations said steel prices had increased by around ₹8,000-10,000 per tonne between August and September 2026, despite wholesale price data indicating fluctuations and a decline in steel prices during the period. “Though the WPI comparison indicates fluctuations and a decrease in steel prices, the actual market conditions are adverse,” the Joint Council Associations of Coimbatore said in the letter.

The associations said the increase was adversely affecting the operations and competitiveness of MSMEs and making it increasingly difficult for them to sustain themselves in domestic and export markets. They sought withdrawal of applicable import and safeguard duties on steel for six months, up to March 2027, saying the move would improve domestic availability and ease pressure on production costs arising from strong domestic demand and limited availability from domestic sources. They also sought deferment of applicable BIS and Quality Control Orders for imported steel for six months, up to March 2027, arguing that this would ensure adequate availability of steel and prevent further supply constraints.

The industry bodies further called for the constitution of a Price Monitoring Committee for steel comprising ministers, ministry officials, major manufacturers, industry associations and MSMEs. The committee should monitor steel availability and prices and help prevent “hoarding, cartelisation and abnormal price increases”, the letter said. The representation also sought government intervention to regulate raw material prices by fixing a maximum retail price for raw materials, which the associations said would prevent local dealers from selling them at premium rates. On non-ferrous metals, the associations asked the government to facilitate and encourage imports of copper and aluminium scrap to address shortages of the two metals. They also urged the government to take measures “at war footing” to come under the OECD in order to secure copper and aluminium scrap from the European Union.

The industry bodies also asked the Ministry of Steel to explore setting up a SAIL depot in Coimbatore to ensure easy and timely availability of quality steel to MSMEs in Coimbatore and surrounding industrial regions. The representation was made jointly by the Institute of Indian Foundrymen, Coimbatore Chapter, Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, Indian Pump Manufacturers’ Association, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Coimbatore Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, and Tamilnadu Pumps & Spares Manufacturers Association. The associations said rising fuel costs, including diesel, furnace oil and LPG, along with higher raw-material costs, had significantly increased the overall cost of production for MSMEs.