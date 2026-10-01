Commercial LPG price up ₹62.50, ATF rises ₹16/litre from October 1

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹62.50 to ₹2,810 per 19-kg cylinder, effective October 1.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders used by households remains unchanged at ₹942 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi.

The companies have also raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by ₹16 per litre.

Jet fuel, which accounts for up to 40 per cent of airlines’ operating costs, now costs ₹137 per litre for domestic airlines, up from ₹121 per litre.

The latest increase in commercial LPG and jet fuel prices comes amid rising international crude oil prices on account of escalating tensions in West Asia.