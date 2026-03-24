Committee of Creditors not beyond judicial oversight, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has reiterated that although the Committee of Creditors (CoC) enjoys primacy in matters of commercial decision-making under the insolvency framework, such authority is not beyond judicial oversight in cases involving illegality or jurisdictional lapses.

“…it is necessary to state that primacy of commercial wisdom does not mean that every action taken in the insolvency process is altogether immune from scrutiny in every situation. Where a challenge is laid in an appropriate proceeding on a legally sustainable foundation, such as statutory illegality or a jurisdictional infirmity, the matter would naturally be considered in accordance with law,” observed a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

CoC under the insolvency and bankruptcy framework is the supreme decision-making body comprising financial creditors who manage the insolvency process of a distressed company. The observation came as the court disposed of a miscellaneous application seeking restoration of a previously dismissed special leave petition (SLP). The original SLP had declined to intervene in insolvency proceedings and had upheld the CoC’s decision to permit withdrawal of the insolvency process under Section 12A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The applicant, called Lamba Exports, through the subsequent plea, argued that later developments warranted reconsideration, contending that a higher financial offer made by it had been overlooked by the CoC, thereby rendering the withdrawal decision untenable. The respondents were Dhir Global Industries and others.