Compliance relief drives 80% surge in company strike-offs, shows data

The scheme allowed companies to clear pending filings by paying only 10 per cent of accumulated additional fees. It also reduced the fee for applying for closure to 25 per cent of the normal charge, lowering the cost of exiting the corporate register. By July 13, about 92,859 companies had availed of the scheme, and 11,829 had applied to be struck off, the ministry told the Lok Sabha earlier this year.
Queries sent to the MCA remained unanswered until going to press. Rishi Agrawal, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of TeamLease RegTech, said the concessions encouraged companies that had remained inactive for years to seek closure.