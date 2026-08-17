Congress threatens Odisha Bandh over MMDR Bill, seeks special House session

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has threatened to launch a statewide agitation, including an Odisha Bandh, against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that the legislation strikes at the state’s fiscal autonomy and constitutional rights over its mineral resources.

The state stands to lose around ₹12,000 crore in annual mineral-related revenue and outstanding dues estimated at over ₹1 trillion as the legislation, cleared by Parliament on August 13, seeks to restrict state governments from independently imposing taxes, cesses or other levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land.

OPCC president and former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to immediately convene an all-party meeting and call a special session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly to oppose the legislation.

In a letter to the chief minister, Das described the legislation as a “severe blow” to India’s federal structure and warned that mineral-rich states such as Odisha could face unpredictable and substantial revenue losses. He said the state should not be left to bear the environmental and social costs of mining, including pollution, displacement and pressure on infrastructure, while losing its ability to mobilise additional revenue from mineral-bearing land. Although the Union government argues that the move is intended to create a more uniform framework for mineral taxation and prevent excessive state levies from making mining operations economically unviable and discouraging mineral production, for Odisha, the stakes are high because of the state's dependence on its mineral economy.

Das alleged that the amendment effectively takes away a fiscal instrument that mineral-bearing states can use to finance development. The provisions in the Bill amount to an encroachment on state land and fiscal jurisdiction, restrict the revenue-raising powers of state governments and transfer greater authority to the Union government, he said. The Congress leader said the Centre's move was contrary to the spirit of cooperative federalism repeatedly emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Although the Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken about cooperative federalism since assuming power at the Centre, it is clear that the main objective of this amendment is to centralise all powers,” Das said in his letter.

Citing the constitutional position on taxation of mineral rights as clarified by the nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on July 25, 2024, Das said mineral-bearing land falls within the scope of the state's power to tax land under Entry 49 of the State List, while the power to tax mineral rights flows from Entry 50. "The apex court held that royalty is a contractual consideration for the enjoyment of mineral rights and does not, merely because it is collected under the MMDR Act, become a tax. It further held that the existing MMDR framework had not imposed the kind of limitation on state taxing power contemplated under Entry 50 of the State List," he pointed out.

The Supreme Court subsequently ruled in August 2024 that the judgment could have retrospective financial consequences, allowing states to raise tax demands for transactions from April 1, 2005, subject to safeguards. The dues could be recovered in instalments over 12 years beginning April 1, 2026, while interest and penalties for the period preceding July 25, 2024, were waived. The Congress alleged that the amendment seeks to take away the fiscal space that the Supreme Court's Constitution Bench had recognised as belonging to the states. “It is utterly unacceptable to bring such a law, which snatched away the legitimate rights of the states that had won the right to collect revenue from their own mines, completely contrary to the 2024 judgment of the apex court,” Das said.