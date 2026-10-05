Consumer internet majors set for robust revenue growth in Q2 FY27

The consumer internet space is crowded and players are gearing up for the Q3 festive season. The Q2FY27 results are expected to be positive for the listed companies in this space. In the quick commerce or QCom space, Blinkit could post healthy growth while Instamart’s registered user additions would be strong. Instamart could be hit by higher losses as it expanded its network while Blinkit could see some margin expansion. In food delivery, Swiggy and Zomato are expected to post strong growth.

The Q2 results of other online majors are expected to surprise on the margin front. While Meesho’s net merchandise value or NMV growth could be slower, contribution margin and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA margin could witness expansion. PhysicsWallah, too, is expected to witness improved NEET trends and post an expansion in adjusted EBITDA margins. Info Edge’s Q2 show is expected to be similar to Q1FY27.

In QCom, Instamart’s losses will widen. Blinkit’s annual transacting users are said to have seen strong growth with over 4.5 million net additions. Instamart’s net order value or NOV growth should improve to the mid-teens Q-o-Q compared to a flatter Q1FY27. Blinkit’s contribution margin should improve 20 basis points Q-o-Q to 5.5 per cent of NOV while Instamart’s is expected to fall further from its negative 0.3 per cent in Q1. The impact of Toing, the standalone Swiggy app which focuses on budget-friendly food delivery, is a key monitorable. Operating leverage should lift Blinkit’s margins by 250-300 basis points Q-o-Q (it was 0.5 per cent in Q1FY27).

Instamart’s EBITDA loss may widen from negative ₹780 crore in Q1FY27 on high customer acquisition costs (CAC). In food delivery, Swiggy’s gross order value or GOV growth is expected to be within its guided range, at around 18 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27. Zomato’s NOV growth should be roughly 21 per cent, slightly ahead of Q1FY27. Swiggy’s take rate and contribution margin should improve, and EBITDA margin may expand from 2.7 per cent of GOV in Q1FY27. Zomato’s EBITDA margin is expected to be stable at around the Q1 level, although employee expenses may rise due to annual appraisals. Meesho’s NMV growth may slow down in Q2 before picking up again in Q3FY27. The contribution margin should rise appreciably from 4.6 per cent in Q1FY27 due to better logistics spreads. But EBITDA margin is likely to stay negative, owing to higher advertising and promotional spends.

PhysicsWallah is likely to see good revenue growth in Q2 and a further pick-up in H2FY27. Adjusted EBITDA margin should climb by over 200 basis points Y-o-Y to the high teens. Enrolments should grow both online and offline, with higher revenue per user growth as well. NEET enrolment is also monitorable. For Info Edge, Naukri’s recruitment billing should maintain the 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth rate reported in Q1FY27 (adjusted for one-offs). The EBITDA margin should also be similar to Q1FY27. The 99acres site should see billing growth in the mid-teens. Swiggy may see food delivery GOV rising by the high teens Y-o-Y while Instamart Y-o-Y growth should be over 35 per cent. Food delivery should see some Q-o-Q EBITDA margin expansion. Instamart’s contribution margin may deteriorate slightly, and high fixed costs will result in adjusted loss at the operating level at a higher level than the ₹780 crore loss in Q1. Toing will be reported separately in the platform innovations segment and may see high losses due to continuing investments. Instamart has continued to aggressively scale store additions and customer acquisition in Q2.

For Eternal, investors will be tracking results to see if it is on course to meet the $1 billion FY29 EBITDA guidance. Blinkit guidance is for annual NOV growth of 60 per cent over three years and that is another data point which investors will track. Market share has been stable in the food delivery duopoly for several quarters and there could be re-ratings if either company gains. Revenue stream from the Going Out segment (District app) is another monitorable for Eternal. Blinkit will need to maintain Q-o-Q NOV growth in the high teens to remain on track for guidance.