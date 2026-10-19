Contractors face penalties for accident-prone spots on national highways

Given the rising deaths from road accidents on national highways (NH), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has established a framework to impose penalties on contractors of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects for fatalities on mishap-prone stretches they build.

The contractors will be given an opportunity to rectify errors within 15 days of the first accident. The government will have the right to undertake maintenance and remedial work at the contractor’s cost if the contractor does not comply within 15 days; the contractor can also face termination.

If another accident occurs due to deficiencies within one year of the first accident or the date of completion of the remedial action based on the previous crash, and is within 500 metres of the location of the first accident, the contractor will be liable to pay ₹25 lakh for each fatality and ₹10 lakh for each grievous injury. Moreover, if a third accident occurs in another year due to deficiencies, the contractor will be liable to pay ₹50 lakh for each fatality and ₹25 lakh for each grievous injury.