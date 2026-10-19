Contractors face penalties for accident-prone spots on national highways

This follows pushback from various quarters over the practice of subcontracting.
In August last year, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) called out the ministry over subcontracting in NH projects. “The Committee note that in the ministry’s own submissions, much of the road infrastructure is executed by subcontractors, who might not be accountable under the primary contract framework,” the PAC had said. It noted that this practice — particularly in EPC, Build Operate Transfer, and Hybrid Annuity Mode projects — had led to a diffusion of accountability, and there was limited leverage to enforce quality standards or timely delivery.
In March this year, the railways ministry, too, reduced the permissible subcontracting limit from 70 per cent to 40 per cent.