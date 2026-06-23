Cooling appliance makers see double-digit summer sales amid scorching heat

As temperatures soared across the country through most of the summer, cooling appliance makers saw their sales shoot up, with volume and value growth coming in double digits.

Air-conditioner and refrigerator firms have seen strong growth despite price hikes due to the depreciating rupee, rising raw material costs and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) rating change that took effect at the start of the year.

“Our inventory levels are good. Demand has been very strong across the country barring Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR,” Menon said.

The company has taken two rounds of price hikes in March and April and is implementing another round in June to pass on higher raw material costs to the tune of 10-15 per cent, depending on the product.

On Sunday, the company said in a release that its air-conditioner sales crossed 1 million and attributed strong consumer demand as one reason behind this off-take.

Last year, air-conditioner and refrigerator sales lagged due to unseasonal rains witnessed in most parts of the country.