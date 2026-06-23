Cooling appliance makers see double-digit summer sales amid scorching heat

“The consumer sentiment was strong, but it's nothing to be excited about as last year was also a bad year due to weather conditions, and this year could be a painful year due to various economic issues, like the West Asia crisis, which could derail growth,” he said.
LG Electronics India Ltd has witnessed a strong April-June quarter as the air-conditioner segment was an outperformer. “India's tropical climate, combined with an extended summer season and delayed monsoon onset, has sustained strong consumer demand well beyond the typical peak period. With AC penetration still at around 11 per cent in a country of India's scale, the headroom for growth remains substantial,” Sanjay Chitkara, director and co-chief sales and marketing officer, LG Electronics India Limited, said.