Copper producers seek GST cut to 5% as record prices tie up capital

By Preeti Soni

Indian copper producers are seeking a domestic tax break, saying record metal prices are tying up working capital across the supply chain.

The Indian Primary Copper Producers Association is in talks with the government to lower the Goods and Services Tax on a range of copper to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, President Rohit Pathak said on Wednesday. The policy change could unlock as much as $3.6 billion of capital currently tied up in tax payments, he said.

Copper has set a series of record highs this year, climbing above $14,700 a ton on the London Metal Exchange this month. The surge is adding to cost pressures in India, which has relied heavily on imports since the 2018 shutdown of Vedanta Ltd.’s Sterlite smelter.