Corona Remedies acquires Wokadine from DRL, enters iodine market

Ahmedabad-based Corona Remedies on Monday announced the acquisition of antiseptic brand Wokadine from Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL).

While the company did not disclose the value of the deal, people in the know told Business Standard that the acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals and cash.

“This strategic acquisition enables Corona Remedies to penetrate deeper into targeted specialty and offer wider accessibility,” the company said in a regulatory filing on the bourses.

The drugmaker added that the integration of Wokadine into its portfolio marks Corona’s entry into India’s ₹648 crore povidone iodine market.

Povidone iodine is a broad-spectrum antiseptic used to treat and prevent infections in minor cuts, burns, wounds, and for pre-operative skin preparation.

The move marks Corona Remedies’ fifth acquisition from a multinational corporation. Last year, the drugmaker acquired seven brands from multinational pharma company Bayer. It had previously acquired pain management brand Myoril from Sanofi. Commenting on the acquisition, Tejas Kothari, vice president for corporate strategy and business development at Corona, said that it continuously assesses both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, focusing on strengthening its brands by leveraging Corona’s extensive reach. “Corona Remedies’ sales and marketing team, along with an extensive distribution network, will work to ensure that this newly acquired portfolio reaches patients across metro, semi-metro, urban, semi-urban and rural areas,” the drugmaker added.