India Ratings and Research (Ind Ra) on Tuesday said corporate India's earnings growth is expected to remain resilient through FY27, supported by private capex, premium consumption and operating efficiencies.

The agency's analysis of more than 886 listed non-financial large corporates, each with quarterly revenue exceeding Rs 100 crore, indicates a trailing 12-month EBITDA growth of 14-16 per cent YoY.

Over half of these companies reported more than 20 per cent YoY growth in the September quarter.

"Ind-Ra expects corporate India's earnings growth to remain resilient through the remainder of FY27, supported by private capex, premium consumption, export opportunities, currency benefits and operating efficiencies," it said in a statement.