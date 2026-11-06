Correction in gold prices boosts Dhanteras sales, footfalls for jewellers

Jewellers saw strong footfalls on Dhanteras as gold prices came off their highs, coupled with the ongoing trend of customers walking in to exchange old gold.

They also saw demand ahead of the upcoming wedding season.

“We are witnessing strong consumer enthusiasm across markets this Dhanteras, with showroom footfalls picking up significantly. The correction in gold prices has certainly provided an added impetus to festive purchases. With 22-carat gold prices easing by Rs 235 per gram, from Rs 13,385 yesterday to Rs 13,150 today, customers are finding this a more favourable opportunity to make their auspicious purchases. At Kalyan Jewellers, we follow a uniform gold pricing policy across India, ensuring that customers receive the same transparent pricing irrespective of the market in which they shop,” Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers, said.

He added that the company was seeing a growing preference for lighter-weight jewellery, including pendants, bangles and chains, as well as smaller denominations of gold and silver coins and silver artefacts. “An interesting trend this festive season is the growing contribution of Tier II and Tier III markets to overall consumer demand. Cities such as Jaipur, Dehradun, Surat, Belgaum, Ara and Raipur are witnessing particularly encouraging traction, with a healthy addition of first-time jewellery buyers. Even within larger metros, certain neighbourhoods and suburban catchments, such as Purushawalkam in Chennai, Chembur in Mumbai and Karol Bagh in Delhi, are emerging as strong consumption centres,” Kalyanaraman added.

Similar sentiment was witnessed at Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar, where demand for both bullion and jewellery was 40 per cent higher than on last year’s Dhanteras. “I usually open my store at 12 noon, but today I have been on my feet since 9 AM,” said Kumar Jain, spokesperson for the India Bullion and Jewellers Association. He added that demand for the upcoming wedding season was also high, with equal demand for both bullion and jewellery, as investors were looking to buy at lower gold prices in anticipation of a further rise. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,49,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,37,500. The price of 24-carat gold had hit a high of ₹1,80,000 per 10 grams.

For PNG Jewellers, footfalls were strong across its stores. “The day is only just under way, and sales usually pick up in the second half, but the early signs are encouraging. Industry indications point to 25 to 30 per cent incremental performance over last year, supported by prices easing from their highs, very strong bookings in the run-up to Dhanteras and a long Diwali weekend,” Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, said, adding that deliveries were planned through the festival. “We are seeing strong demand for wedding and temple jewellery, and for lightweight and everyday wear in gold and diamonds, with 18 and 14 karat designs doing particularly well,” he said.