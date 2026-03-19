Cos may pivot to doctor conferences after CDSCO bars weight-loss drug ads

While doctors say they will look at safety and efficacy before prescribing the GLP-1 drug, cheaper generics may nudge patients to ask for the option. Branded generics typically come at one-third to one-fifth the price of innovators and can increase monthly sales by two to three times in the short term.

“The market is expected to expand as more options become available, which will also increase awareness. As a result, more and more patients will start opting for these types of drugs,” said Saggu. He added that efficacy, safety, price, and brand reputation will have to be key factors on the basis of which doctors will prescribe this medication.