Cracker prices likely to jump 30-50% this Diwali, pinching consumers

Lighting up the skies may pinch the consumer’s pocket more this Diwali, as cracker prices are expected to surge

The impact on the consumer end is mainly owing to a spike in chemical costs due to geopolitical tensions, shipping delays, and a demand-supply mismatch at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu. India’s fireworks capital Sivakasi contributes around 90 per cent of the country’s production, with an annual turnover of around ₹7,000 crore through 1,070 licensed manufacturing units.

“Due to inflation in raw materials, prices are shooting up, and may range from 30 per cent to 50 per cent depending on products. Overall production costs, other than raw materials, have also increased — like paper, duplex board, yarn, labels and many products," said J Tamilselvan, president of the Indian Fireworks Association (IFA).

He said that demand had also increased this year due to the closure of several units, because of which manufacturers are not ready to provide the usual discounts.

“Some state governments have relaxed blanket bans on fireworks. In addition to this, the Supreme Court’s positive approach is also helping sales this year. However, the cost of various raw materials has increased like never before,” said Murali Asaithambi of the Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers Association (SFMA).