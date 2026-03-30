Credit to renewable energy sector doubles to ₹10,325 crore in 2025

Transmission and distribution losses of electricity was 17.52 per cent during FY25 and the net electricity available for supply grew by 5.26 per cent over last fiscal, reaching 1,725,254 Gwh during FY25, as per the MoSPI report.

Meanwhile, the per capita electricity consumption has gone up to 1,145 kwh in FY25, compared with 780 kwh during FY16. The country's total electricity consumption has grown significantly, from 10,01,191 Gwh in FY16 to 16,22,969 Gwh in FY25 (P), reflecting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.51 per cent. Industrial sector remained the largest consumer of electricity, accounting for 40.39 per cent of the total consumption, followed by the domestic sector (25 per cent), agriculture (16 per cent), and commercial sectors (8 per cent).