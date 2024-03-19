Cricket presses its field advantage, scores big in Rs 15.7K cr sports biz

The sports business in India stood at a whopping Rs 15,766 crore in 2023. Cricket’s share of this is 87 per cent, up from 85 per cent in 2022. Other sports such as football, hockey, and badminton account for the remaining 13 per cent.

Of the total money spent on sports, sponsorship (inclusive of ground, team, and franchise fees) and media spends by brands brought in the biggest chunks.

Endorsements by athletes are a distant third.

The Indian Premier League or IPL, a cricketing event, remains the largest in revenue, reach, and popularity.