Crude price cool-off likely to soften cost squeeze on oil companies

Meanwhile, negotiations mediated by Qatar and Pakistan are advancing draft frameworks to secure commercial transit corridors through the Strait of Hormuz, easing fears of physical supply disruptions. Experts say Gulf seaborne crude export volumes have also remained steady at around 15 million barrels per day, pointing to softer underlying global demand. As far as the impact on the Indian economy is concerned, every $10-per-barrel drop in crude prices improves the country’\s current account deficit by around $15 billion through a lower annualised import bill. The sharp decline in crude prices will also ease freight and logistics inflation and reduce pressure on the rupee.