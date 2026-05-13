Crude tanker detained off Odisha coast over unpaid bunker fuel dues

It may sound unusual, but an oil vessel has been placed under “arrest” off the Odisha coast for allegedly defaulting on payments.

Sources said the Cameroon-flagged oil tanker MT Unity was detained in Paradip waters by local police in the presence of the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) of Kujang on Wednesday.

On May 11, the Orissa High Court had ordered the tanker’s arrest in a dispute involving alleged unpaid bunker fuel dues of more than ₹4 crore. The vessel was restrained from sailing out of Paradip Port after court officials executed the arrest warrant under the High Court’s directions.

As per judicial procedure, a court-appointed marshal, assisted by local judicial authorities from Kujang, served the detention order on the tanker, owned by FMTC Ship Charter LLC, while it remained anchored off the Paradip coast. “Police seized the vessel in Paradip waters in the presence of the Kujang JMFC following the High Court’s direction. It will remain under detention until further orders,” said Babita Dehury, inspector-in-charge of Paradip Model Police Station. The tanker, carrying crude oil from Russia for Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), entered Paradip Port on May 9 and had already completed discharge operations at the Single Point Mooring (SPM) facility before the arrest warrant reached maritime authorities. The vessel has since been barred from sailing and remains anchored off the Paradip coast.

The arrest of the tanker was ordered by the Orissa High Court in an admiralty suit filed by UAE-based marine fuel supplier Tresta International FZE, which sought judicial intervention to secure its maritime claim against the vessel, said lawyer Ishwar Mohanty. Hearing the matter on special mention, Justice R K Pattanaik passed an ex parte interim order directing the arrest of MT Unity (IMO 9388792), observing that unless the ship was immediately detained, “the very purpose of filing the suit would be frustrated”. According to the court order reviewed by Business Standard, Tresta International had supplied very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to the vessel on January 20 this year under a sales confirmation agreement backed by a personal guarantee from the shipowner, with payment to be made within 30 days.