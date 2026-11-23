Indian cyber insurers need to move to intelligence-led underwriting that uses real-time threat data, as conventional risk assessment struggles to keep pace with AI-driven attacks, Deloitte India said on Monday in its report "Defending the Digital Insurer".

Static risk assessment methods are falling short as attack surfaces grow and cyber incidents spread quickly through interconnected ecosystems.

Insurers need to incorporate live cyber threat intelligence, behavioural metrics, and varied threat data to maintain accurate pricing and coverage in a constantly volatile environment, the report noted.

AI is driving this shift, creating a new threat landscape marked by an over 1,200 per cent surge in automated phishing and AI-powered attacks, according to Deloitte. Because these systemic and supply chain risks make historical data insufficient on its own, insurers must move away from static, rule-based systems. Instead, they need adaptive, AI-led underwriting models that process continuous intelligence to keep pace with evolving threats.

"India's cyber insurance market remains underpenetrated relative to the scale of the country's digital economy and growing cyber-risk exposure. While adoption today is concentrated among financial institutions and large enterprises, the next phase of growth is likely to come from a broader set of businesses that increasingly rely on digital payments, cloud platforms and connected ecosystems. "As cyber risk becomes a boardroom issue, cyber insurance is expected to evolve from a niche product into a more mainstream component of enterprise risk management," Debashish Banerjee, insurance sector leader at Deloitte South Asia, said. Drawing a parallel with motor insurance, where anti-theft devices help insurers differentiate risk and price policies, he said cyber insurers will need visibility into factors such as cyber governance, identity controls, incident response capabilities, third-party dependencies and recovery preparedness, he said.