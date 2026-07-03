Dark cloud looms over hotel revenues amid drying reservoirs, rising costs

Tejus Jose, director of operations, ibis & ibis styles said the company was adopting measures such as water-efficient fixtures, regular monitoring of consumption patterns, preventive maintenance to minimise leakages, and wastewater treatment and recycling wherever infrastructure permits. "The industry has become increasingly agile in managing external challenges, whether they relate to utilities, input costs or broader geopolitical developments. Building resilience through disciplined operations, sustainability initiatives and long-term planning enables us to navigate these evolving conditions while continuing to deliver a consistent guest experience," he added.
"Across our hotels, we actively implement measures such as water-efficient fixtures, consumption monitoring, and reuse systems where feasible, along with other best practices across our operations," said Sudeep Jain, MD SWA IHG Hotels & Resorts, adding that sustainable resource management is becoming increasingly important for the hospitality industry, .