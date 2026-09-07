Data centres turn to air cooling to ease India's water woes: Is it enough?

“Once the water absorbs the heat, it goes through a cooling system, and the same water is circulated back through the system. There is no need to continuously replace the water, and there is no evaporation as part of this process. This is particularly relevant given the amount of discussion around water consumption at AI data centres,” said Terry Maiolo, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific, at OVHcloud.
“Because we are cooling directly at the server, we also consume less electricity. So, we use less water and less power. We can also fit more servers into the same amount of space. In a like-for-like comparison, we can fit roughly twice as many servers into the same space as a traditionally cooled data centre.”