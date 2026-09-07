Data centres turn to air cooling to ease India's water woes: Is it enough?

On Monday, The Free Press Journal reported that Maharashtra may become the first state to have its own data centre policy. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board chairman Siddhesh Kadam told the paper, “Environmental problems being caused due to upcoming data centres in the state (are) a matter of concern but while addressing it, we want to also address the issue wherein we want new investment to come in Maharashtra. However, while this investment comes in the state, it cannot be at the (cost) of the environmental concerns as well.”