Datanomics: India's gems and jewellery export growth flat in FY26

The West Asia conflict is poised to hamper India’s gems & jewellery exports to that region. The industry was already struggling to stay afloat after the US tariffs. India’s gems & jewellery export growth has remained flat in FY26 (till February) compared to FY25, according to data released by Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.
India’s gems & jewellery exports, which have been declining, dropped further in FY25 to $29.85 billion — the lowest since FY11 barring the pandemic year FY21. Their share in India’s total exports is also at their lowest in this century.