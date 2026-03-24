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Datanomics: India's gems and jewellery export growth flat in FY26

Nearly half of the pearls and precious stones coming to India were imported from UAE in FY26 (till Jan). The UAE also supplied around 23% of India's gold imports in the same period

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Yash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:42 PM IST
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The West Asia conflict is poised to hamper India’s gems & jewellery exports to that region. The industry was already struggling to stay afloat after the US tariffs. India’s gems & jewellery export growth has remained flat in FY26 (till February) compared to FY25, according to data released by Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council. 
 
Declining export share 
 
India’s gems & jewellery exports, which have been declining, dropped further in FY25 to $29.85 billion — the lowest since FY11 barring the pandemic year FY21. Their share in India’s total exports is also at their lowest in this century. 
 
UAE India’s largest export market in FY26
 
The UAE has surpassed the US to become India’s largest jewellery export market in FY26 (till January), pointing to the success of India’s diversification efforts to tackle the impact of US tariffs. The exports to the US almost halved so far this year.  
 
Most pearls and precious stones come from UAE
 
Nearly half of the pearls and precious stones coming to India were imported from UAE in FY26 (till Jan). The UAE also supplied around 23 per cent of India’s gold imports in the same period. 
 

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Topics :gems and jewellery sectorIndustry NewsWest AsiaWar ConflictIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

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