Datanomics: India's natural gas squeeze amid rising West Asia conflict

India's LNG imports have more than doubled in the last decade from $6 billion in FY17 to nearly $15 billion in FY25

Yash Kumar Singhal
Mar 12 2026 | 11:17 PM IST
The West Asia crisis has forced major natural gas suppliers like Petronet LNG and QatarEnergy to invoke force majeure, which excuses a party from liability or performance obligations when sudden events beyond their control make it impossible to fulfill contracts. India, too, has been impacted, leading to shutdown of many restaurants and a rise in domestic gas prices. Major natural gas users such as fertiliser industry have also been hampered by the conflict.
 
Qatar’s LNG share has declined over a decade 
 
India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports have more than doubled in the last decade, from $6 billion in FY17 to nearly $15 billion in FY25. Qatar, once India’s largest LNG supplier, saw its share decline from 56.83 per cent in FY17 to 42.91 per cent in FY25.  
But India’s import dependence has risen 
 
Natural gas use in India has risen steadily in the past decade. There has also been a corresponding rise in the share of imports in LNG consumption.  
 
Fertiliser industry major LNG user 
The fertiliser industry was the largest user of natural gas in India, accounting for 28.57 per cent of consumption in FY26 (till December 2025).
 
 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

