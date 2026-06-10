Datanomics: Not metros, homes in smaller cities saw higher price growth

Buyers often complain about rising residential real estate prices in Delhi, while investors see huge opportunities in the national capital. However, the fact is that houses in the metropolitan city were less expensive in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) compared to prices three years back. Similar was the situation for houses in Hyderabad, while those in Mumbai were only 5.4 per cent more expensive. According to recently released data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the housing price index (HPI) stood at 96.55 for Delhi during Q4FY26, using the base year of 2022-23.The index for Hyderabad stood at 99.87. Mumbai and Kolkata saw a slight increase above 100, reaching 106.19 and 106.59, respectively. Among metro cities, Chennai and Lucknow were exceptions to this trend. At the same time, smaller cities such as Jaipur, Nagpur, and Kanpur saw the most appreciation in Q4FY26 compared to Q4FY23. Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh was among the smaller cities which saw the lowest appreciation. At the all-India level, houses on average saw 15.66 per cent appreciation in Q4FY26 against Q4FY23. HPI of 18 cities was analysed.