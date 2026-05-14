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DBN, Andhra sign pact for BharatNet expansion with ₹2,432 cr financial aid

The initiative is expected to facilitate more than five lakh rural home fibre connections with financial support from the Government of India

bharatnet
The Union Cabinet had approved the Amended BharatNet Programme on 4 August 2023 with the objective of upgrading, consolidating, and expanding the existing BharatNet network | Image: bharatnet.usof.gov.in/
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 7:07 AM IST
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Digital Bharat Nidhi has signed a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government to roll out the amended BharatNet programme in the state with financial support of ₹2,432 crore from the Centre, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed between Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), the Andhra Pradesh government, Andhra Pradesh BharatNet Infrastructure Limited (APBIL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) for the implementation of the Amended BharatNet Programme to accelerate broadband connectivity across the rural parts of the state.

"The Government of India has approved financial support of ₹2,432 crore for the implementation of the programme in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative is expected to facilitate more than five lakh rural home fibre connections with financial support from the Government of India," the statement said.

The Union Cabinet had approved the Amended BharatNet Programme on 4 August 2023 with the objective of upgrading, consolidating, and expanding the existing BharatNet network to ensure robust and future-ready broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats and villages on a demand basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :BharatNetAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentDigital India

First Published: May 14 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

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