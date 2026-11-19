Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Anuradha Thakur called for the reinvigoration of public-private partnerships in the infrastructure sector on Thursday.

At the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) annual general meeting, she also urged the industry to address wage stagnation to stimulate demand in the economy. “You all need to look into that... It stimulates demand, then the virtuous cycle again steps up," she said, adding that the government, industry and communities need to enter into a “golden handshake” with each other to accelerate economic growth.

The industry-government partnership on infrastructure needs to be enhanced, Thakur said. “Now it's time that we take our partnership forward (in) the infrastructure PPPs (and work on) what would be the road map, because we don't want to slip up again, we don't want over-enthusiasm again. We want a sure footing, in which the industry can come in, partner, leverage government budgets and move forward in an accelerated manner,” Thakur said.

While PPPs saw a lot of drive when the National Highway Authority of India first came up, inadequately analysed traffic projections and irrational lending by banks derailed the momentum, particularly in the road sector, she said. Thakur acknowledged the industry demand for a new development finance institution (DFI). “In our conversations, we have spoken about the fact that long tenor lending for the manufacturing and project finance space is something that the industry is feeling the need for, that very strong banks with strong balance sheets are there. So, we will look into not only the merits, but how that can be shaped up,” Thakur said, adding that three very big DFIs active earlier were wound up, as they ran into some issues.

The DEA secretary urged business leaders to strengthen their linkages with micro, small and medium enterprises for their capacity building and liquidity flows. In large infrastructure projects, private developers financed and built highways, while recovering their investments through toll collections during the concession period under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Toll model. A report by a committee constituted by the DEA in 2015 said several projects became unviable under this model, due to lower-than-expected traffic, high construction costs, excessive borrowing and a shortage of funds with developers. Inadequate checks by banks before lending led to a slowdown in infrastructure PPP projects, it noted.