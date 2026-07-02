Delhi govt orders CAG audit of power discoms over pending RAs of ₹38,500 cr

The Delhi government has ordered a CAG audit of power discoms against the backdrop of a staggering ₹38,500 crore accumulated over the years as Regulatory Assets (RA) that are to be recovered from consumers.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will undertake a "strict and intensive" audit of the circumstances under which discoms - BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) - have continued without recovery of regulatory assets, according to an order issued by the Power Department of the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The audit may preferably be completed within three months from the date of communication of the order, subject to any extension that the CAG may consider according to the scope and complexity of the audit, the order said.

Commenting On the order, a BRPL spokesperson said, "The question of a CAG audit of the Delhi discoms is currently sub judice before the courts. As the matter is under judicial consideration, it would not be appropriate to comment further". No reaction was available from other discoms. This is the first time that the power discoms will go through a CAG audit in Delhi since the privatisation of electricity distribution in 2002, if they do not take legal recourse. An earlier attempt at a CAG audit of discoms by the then AAP government was thwarted by the High Court in 2015.

RAs refer to deferred expenses borne by the discoms out of changes in fuel costs. These are determined as the gap between the average cost of supply by the discoms and the revenue collected by them through tariffs and subsidies. The Delhi Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on June 29, recommended, in public interest, "a strict and intensive" CAG audit of the circumstances in which the discoms have continued without recovery of the regulatory assets, said the order. The formal order for the CAG audit of the discoms, is a "historic moment for transparency, accountability and governance reforms' in Delhi's power sector, Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Thursday.

It is a victory for every electricity consumer and every honest taxpayer of Delhi, he added. The amount of ₹38,500 crore owed to the three discoms -BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL- is to be paid through a regulatory assets surcharge which is part of the electricity bills of consumers. "The people of Delhi have every right to know how regulatory assets worth nearly ₹38,000 crore kept growing and who benefited while this burden continued to hang over them. This CAG audit will bring out the facts," Sood said. He asserted that not a single honest taxpayer of Delhi will be forced to pay for anybody's "vested interests, special favours or wrong decisions", and added that every rupee of public money must be protected.

The order issued by the Power Department has been approved by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. In April this year, the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) had rejected a Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) application for CAG audit of the discoms, and directed the Commission to initiate liquidation of pending RAs within three weeks. According to the DERC filing before the APTEL, the outstanding RA amount includes ₹19,174 crore for BRPL, ₹12,333 crore for BYPL, and ₹7,046 crore for TPDDL. The amounts are approved expenditures incurred by discoms for supplying electricity. The amount has swollen to ₹38,500 crore as there has been no tariff hike in more than one decade.

The Delhi Power Minister said that for years after the privatisation of power distribution, many financial decisions, special arrangements and growing liabilities escaped proper public scrutiny. "The previous AAP government chose to protect the system instead of examining it. What they failed to do in ten years, our Government has initiated within a few months." The Power Department's order stated that the Supreme Court, in its order on August 6, 2025, directed a strict and intensive audit of the circumstances in which the discoms continued without recovery of Regulatory Assets. The CAG through its communication dated January 20 this year, has conveyed its in-principle approval to undertake the audit of accounts of the three discoms, upon an authorisation by the Delhi LG under Section 20(1) of the Comptroller and Auditor General's (Duties, Powers and Conditions of Service) Act, 1971, it said.