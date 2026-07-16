Delhi HC hears creators' plea over alleged misuse of Meta's copyright tools

Two digital creators have moved the Delhi High Court alleging that Meta's "Edit Post" feature is being misused to backdate Facebook posts, enabling unidentified persons to falsely claim ownership of original content and initiate copyright strikes against genuine creators.

The commercial suits, filed by financial educator Pushkar Raj Thakur and digital creator Neeraj Joshi, claim that false copyright strikes have been used to threaten the removal of original content and, in some cases, the suspension or deletion of creators' Instagram accounts.

According to the petitions, the alleged misuse involves Facebook's "Edit Post" feature. The creators claim that unidentified individuals first upload unrelated photos or videos on Facebook. After an original creator publishes a video on Instagram, the material in the older Facebook post is allegedly replaced with the creator's video using the edit feature.

The suits contend that Facebook continues to display the original publication date of the post despite the edited content. This allegedly creates the impression that the infringing party uploaded the video before the original creator, enabling them to claim ownership through Meta's Rights Manager and initiate copyright strikes against the genuine content. The creators argue that Meta's automated copyright enforcement mechanism processes such claims without adequately verifying authorship, metadata, edit history or the actual chronology of publication. In Joshi's case, Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court recorded Meta's submission on July 10 that it would investigate the allegations if his account had not already been permanently disabled.

The court also directed Meta to preserve Joshi's verified Instagram account and furnish his basic subscriber information and IP logs within three weeks to help identify those allegedly responsible. Thakur's suit was initially heard by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who sought Meta's response on the alleged misuse of its platform. The matter was later placed before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani. Meta assured the court that Thakur's videos would not be removed on the basis of copyright strikes until the next hearing and that his account would not be closed because of repeated copyright complaints. The company also agreed to restore deleted videos after Thakur provides the relevant URLs (Uniform Resource Locators).