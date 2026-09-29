Delhi HC quashes FSSAI order barring Red Bull from using energy drink label

An Indian court on Tuesday quashed the food regulator's order to stop Austrian beverage firm Red Bull using the label "energy ​drink" on its cans, saying the decision had been taken ​without allowing the company to explain its position.

The decision will come as a ‌major relief for Red Bull, but also Pepsi, Monster Beverage and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, which in private had all criticised India's move, fearing the removal of the category label could damage their brands. The other companies did not take legal action.

The regulator ordered makers of high-caffeine beverages sold as "energy drinks" to stop using the description in June, rejecting efforts to stall the move in a market expected to be worth $1.6 billion by 2028.

Hearing the Red Bull challenge, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the order, saying it agreed with the company that the regulator took ‌the decision "without affording any opportunity" to the company to provide its views. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India will appeal against the court's decision on public health grounds, a government official with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The regulator did not respond to requests for comment. Red Bull's India unit had argued the prohibition of the label "introduces substantial regulatory uncertainty and adversely affects" its existing and planned ​commercial investments.